Four Memphis 901 FC Players Called Up for International Duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Memphis 901 FC players are one step closer to representing their nations at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Forward Rashawn Dally (Jamaica), midfielders Duane Muckette (Trinidad and Tobago), Leston Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) and defender Tristian Hodge (Trinidad and Tobago) were called up to their respective country’s 40-man provisional rosters, for the Gold Cup.

Dally represented Jamaica at the Under-17 and Under-20 level. The forward was called up to the senior national team in March 2018, but he has never appeared in a match for the Jamaican National Team.

The 2019 Gold Cup could be Dally’s breakout moment at the international level. He was also recalled by MLS-side Cincinnati FC today and is available to play in the team’s next match against the New York Red Bulls. Dally has one goal through 11 appearances for the 901 FC.

Muckette appeared in one match for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team in 2018. He earned his inaugural call-up after scoring seven goals for Central Football Club in 2018. Muckette has two goals and one assist through 11 appearances for the 901 FC.

Paul is no stranger to playing in crucial matches for Trinidad and Tobago. The 29-year-old earned his first cap in 2014. Paul has appeared in 18 matches for his country, and most recently played against the United States in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Paul has appeared in five matches for the 901 FC.

Hodge has the second-most international experience out of the group. The defender earned his first call-up to Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team in 2015. Hodge has appeared in five matches

at the international level. He has 10 appearances for Memphis and has proved to be one of the more consistent players on the team.

The United States will host the Gold Cup. The tournament begins on June 15 with two group stages and the final is set for July 7, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The countries involved in the competition are: Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, Curacao, Martinique, French Guiana, Jamaica, Nicaragua, United States, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Costa Rica, Canada, Bermuda and Guyana.

Written by: Caleb Hilliard