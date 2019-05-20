Clarksdale mayor to criminals: ‘Move out of this city now’

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — City officials in Clarksdale are sending a strong message for criminals to get out of their town — and they’re willing to help out.

Mayor Chuck Espy said Monday he’ll shell out up to $10,000 of his own money to help relocate people if it means getting them to a better life, and he’s encouraging other people and businesses to help too.

“If you’re just simply a gang member, a criminal or a drug dealer, move out of this city now,” Espy said.

Espy said six months ago, police Chief Sandra Williams rolled out a corrective action plan, making an assessment for changes to be made in the department.

Williams said the police department has added officers, and hired a retired Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent who is responsible for looking at all felony cases and handling citizens’ complaints. They’ve also brought in extra resources to work on community policing with the patrol division.