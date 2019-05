× Woman killed when shots fired into South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed when someone shot into her South Memphis home Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded at 10:40 to the 1800 block of Norfolk, where they found a female victim who had been shot.

She was declared dead on arrival at Regional One Hospital.

Police have no suspect information. Anyone with tips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.