Teen injured during drive-by shooting at graduation party in Coahoma County

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — An 18-year-old is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting at a high school graduation party in Coahoma County Saturday night, a relative of the victim told WREG.

The victim’s family identified her as Lamonshae Williams. She says Williams was shot at a graduation party in Jonestown, Mississippi after she received her diploma from Coahoma Early College High School that same day.

Williams was shot in the stomach and was taken to Regional One Hospital.