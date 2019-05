× One killed in crash involving pickup truck in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. — One person is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck on Canada near Highway 70 in Lakeland, Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened early Saturday morning.

Deputies identified the victim as 26-year-old Tyler Eavenson. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.