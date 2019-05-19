× MLGW says storm knocked out power to 15,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Strong storms plowed through the area Saturday night, toppling trees and cutting power to 15,000 customers at its peak, MLGW said.

According to the utility, the area inside the I-240 loop in Memphis was hardest hit when winds reached up to 59 mph, pulling down trees and power poles.

Crews were assessing the damage and restoring power Sunday morning. MLGW cautioned that rough weather was expected to last through Sunday, and said their workers would be on the job through the weekend.

By 9:30 a.m., that number was 13,300 customers, meaning nearly 97% of customers had power, according to the utility.

Call (901) 544-6500 to report an outage.