One person killed in Sardis shooting

SARDIS, Miss. — One person has been killed in a shooting in Sardis.

The shooting happened at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 315 and Highway 51.

Police and the Panola County Coroner responded to the scene sometime around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says they have a suspect in custody. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

