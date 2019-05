× Man killed in fatal accident in Byhalia

BYHALIA, Miss. — A 37-year-old man died in an accident Saturday in Byhalia.

Barry Tunstall of Byhalia was confirmed by the Marshall County coroner as the man who died in an accident at 1343 Cayce Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tunstall was arrested in May 2018 in connection to a shooting at a block party in Marshall County.

