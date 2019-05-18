Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Saturday in Frayser.

Police got to the scene around 4 p.m. at 3423 Madewell. One man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect is possibly known to the victim, but a suspect is not in custody.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 27 years old and driving a blue Lexus sedan.

WREG will provide updates if any more information becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 35.219203 by -90.020569.

