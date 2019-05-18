× Donald Trump has golf scores hacked on handicap account

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s golf scores have been hacked by someone apparently hoping to raise his handicap, the United States Golf Association confirmed to CNN Sports.

Four less-than-flattering scores of 101, 100, 108, 102 were uploaded to the Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) Friday and have since been removed, as has Trump’s lifetime best round of 68 reported last month.

“We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s GHIN account,” USGA spokeswoman Janeen Driscoll said in a statement.

“As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user. We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations and their member clubs to determine the origin of the issue.”

A handicap measures a golfer’s ability — the lower the handicap, the better the golfer.

The removal of the five scores will change Trump’s handicap of 1.8, which, according to the USGA, puts him in the top 4% of all golfers who report handicap information.

However, Trump’s handicap won’t be revised until June 1 — the GHIN system updates on the 1st and 15th of every month to ensures that everyone’s number is updated at the same time.

