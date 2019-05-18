× Child critical after being hit by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was hit by a car in Whitehaven on Saturday, and the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident happened in the 1900 block of East Raines Road, and police made the scene around 3:35 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver remained on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG will provide updates as they become available.