Grant Williams won’t return to Vols for senior season

Posted 4:24 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, May 17, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 09: Grant Williams #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 9, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Volunteers defeated the Bulldogs 76-73. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Grant Williams, the two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year, says he’s staying in the NBA Draft pool rather than returning for his senior season at Tennessee.

Williams shared his decision Friday with the Stadium sports network at the NBA combine, saying he feels confident in himself and his game after receiving feedback from teams, and he is excited to take the next step in his journey.

The consensus All-American announced in April that he would test his draft status before making a final decision. The 6-foot-7 junior graduated from Tennessee last week after averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his career.

Williams thanked his coaches, teammates and the fans at Tennessee for their support.

