VA secretary in Memphis to preview new Microsoft gaming controllers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie was in Memphis on Thursday to preview a new system designed to help our nation's veterans.

According to the agency, Microsoft and the VA teamed up to come up with ways to help military veterans through "innovative rehabilitation activities." One of those includes the creation of the Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller, designed for people with limited mobility.

Wilkie, who stopped by the center to watch the system in use, told WREG Memphis is on the right track.

"Memphis is on the cutting edge of a lot of what consider to be alternative or new therapies," he said. "The leadership here, the leadership of our veterans network in Nashville has done wonderful things here. This is a hospital that is on the right trajectory."

The VA and Microsoft said they hope the new controllers will improve the quality of life for vets going through rehab.