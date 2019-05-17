Two officers identified in fatal summer 2018 shooting

Left: Officer David Reinke. Right: Officer Brandon Barnes. Both officers were involved in a fatal shooting in July 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police identified the two officers involved in a deadly shooting last year.

Officers David Reinke and Brandon Barnes were the two officers who shot D’Mario Perkins on July 25, 2018, after Perkins allegedly fired his weapon at the officers.

D’Mario Perkins

The two officers pulled over Perkins that night for a traffic violation. When officers, approached him, Perkins immediately threatened the officers, according to police. When he fired his weapon, the officers did the same, and Perkins later died from his injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at the time that both the officers involved were wearing their body cameras at the time of the shooting. Neither officer was injured during the shooting.

TBI is still investigating this case.

