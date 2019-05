× Two children rescued from apartment fire in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Two children who were trapped inside a burning apartment in Covington were rescued by police officers Friday evening, Mayor Justin Hanson confirmed.

The children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. They and the officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire happened at the Broadmeadow Apartments.

WREG is headed to the scene to learn more.