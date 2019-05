× Police investigating overnight shooting at Trinity Lake Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following an overnight shooting at the Trinity Lake Apartments.

Police located a male shooting victim in the 7900 block of Tennis Court Drive just before 10 p.m. Thursday. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.