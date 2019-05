× Police: 10-year-old disappears after being scolded for not doing chores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 10-year-old who ran away after being scolded for not doing his chores.

According to police, Brice Brownlee was last seen heading northbound on Kermin.

He’s described as being five feet, 70 pounds, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jeans, and a black backpack.

If you see him call (901) 636-2677.