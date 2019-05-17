Pandora Duckett’s family still hoping for a miracle months after mother’s disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been nearly four months since 85-year-old Pandora Duckett disappeared from her Raleigh home, and many have been asking for an update on the search.

But sadly, her son says, there just isn't any.

"We're holding out hope that this miracle will happen and she'll be brought home," Kim Duckett said.

Store surveillance video is the last sign of Pandora Duckett after a woman says she picked her up from a store on New Allen and dropped her off on Rosswood Road before she vanished.

In January, close-to-freezing temperatures kept the Duckett family praying as they hoped their mother, who has Alzheimer's, was somewhere warm.

Now as those numbers begin to rise into the '80s, they can only hope she's still OK.

"Of course you worry about her, you have thoughts all day, every day of where she might be or what's going on, how is she doing," Kim Duckett said. "Those thoughts go through your head day and night."

Those thoughts weighed heavily last Sunday, Mothers Day, the first one without the one they call the "glue" to their family.

"There are a lot of other things that probably could've been done before that we just weren't aware of, and you wish you had that knowledge then."

Kim says they've tried not to dwell on the "what-ifs" and can only focus on the future, and keeping hope alive.

He says just because the time has passed doesn't mean their search is over.

"I stay in contact with a few neighbors with a Ring doorbell to see if they've gotten anything, if they can remember something. You know, you back track and go through that whole day because you're reliving that whole day every day."

Kim would like to conduct another search that includes officers, but says with very limited information, he doesn't want to waste resources until they get leads.

"Please don`t give up, because we will not give up," he said. "As I always said, if you see anything, give us a call."

If you have any information on Pandora Duckett's whereabouts, call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

