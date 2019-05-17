One person injured after shooting in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

It happened around midnight near the corner of North Main Street and Adams. First responders were seen going inside The Claridge House and then coming back outside with one person who appeared to have sustained an injury.

Authorities have not confirmed if the incident happened inside the building or if the victim made his/her way there for help.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.