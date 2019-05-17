One person injured after shooting in Downtown Memphis

Posted 4:30 am, May 17, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

It happened around midnight near the corner of North Main Street and Adams. First responders were seen going inside The Claridge House and then coming back outside with one person who appeared to have sustained an injury.

Authorities have not confirmed if the incident happened inside the building or if the victim made his/her way there for help.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.