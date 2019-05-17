NBA bans former Tiger, Grizzly Tyreke Evans for violating league anti-drug policy

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 26: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles down the court during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the FedEx Forum on October 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA has banned Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans at least two years for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

The league announced that Evans had been dismissed and disqualified on Friday. He can apply for reinstatement in 2021.

Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard declined comment at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. The team said it in a statement it would reach out to Evans to offer our support.

A 10-year veteran who will be a free agent after the season, Evans averaged 10.2 points in 69 games after signing with the Pacers in July. He scored 19.4 points per game for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017-18 and previously played for Sacramento and New Orleans.

Evans played college basketball with the Memphis Tigers in the 2008-09 season.

Evans sat out one game early in the season for violating team rules and issued an apology then for being late to practice. He also missed three games late in the year due to personal reasons and a respiratory infection.

