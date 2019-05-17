× Mother pleads for driver to come forward after son hurt in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down the person who hit a man and left him lying in the street in Southwest Memphis.

Nancy Strong says she hasn’t slept since Tuesday, when her son was hit just a couple of days after Mother’s Day. Police say he was in the street intentionally, but his mother says that’s still no reason to keep driving.

Strong said her son, Clinis, has struggled with mental health issues most of his life. She suspects he was suicidal when he wandered onto Weaver Road.

“I believe he was because he’s already tried four times to hurt or kill himself,” she said.

But she said that’s no excuse for the person who hit him and took off without knowing if he would live to see another day.

“I’m devastated because whoever hit him out there on Weaver should’ve stopped to assist him, even if he did walk into the car, because he’s a sick man,” his mother said. “They should understand he’s somebody’s daddy, somebody’s son, somebody’s brother and he’s human.”

She says that lack of empathy for a human life is one of the most troubling parts of this situation.

“Have some love in your heart for people, because it hurts me. I haven’t been able to sleep that much because my son is not there.”

Clinis is in ICU with broken ribs and a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

As he begins to recover physically and mentally, his mom has this message for the person who hit him:

“The person that hit him, they might get by, but they’re not going to get away, because God is going to punish them. It’s too much of that going on hitting and running.”

Police don’t have a vehicle or suspect description but say, if caught, this person could face multiple charges for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.