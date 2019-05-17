× Mississippi man convicted in kidnapping, rape cases dating back to 2008

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man accused in the kidnapping and rape of seven women and the attempted rape of an eight in just seven years has been convicted in a federal court, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

According to authorities some of Michael Love’s victims were chosen at random on the streets of Memphis while others agreed to meet him through social media and chat websites. In the instances where they agreed to meet, the women said the Horn Lake resident gave them a false identity.

After kidnapping the victims, the 45-year-old would rape and then abandon them in unlit coves or industrial areas without their wallets, cell phones and other personal items.

All of the victims reported the crimes and went to the Rape Crisis Center for treatment and to collect evidence. Years later, Love’s DNA was reportedly entered into the system after an arrest in 2015 and that’s when police discovered he was connected to unsolved rape cases dating back to 2008.

One of the victims was a minor.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 15 and Love could face anywhere from 27 years to life behind bars. He also has several other cases pending.

A mugshot was not made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.