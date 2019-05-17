× Memphis gets commitment from five-star recruit Precious Achiuwa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has secured another top recruit in five-star forward Precious Achiuwa.

According to reports from CBS Sports, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound small forward from Montverde Academy in Florida committed to the Tigers on Friday, effectively pushing Penny Hardaway’s team to the best recruiting class in the country.

Achiuwa chose the Tigers over the likes of Kansas, North Carolina, UConn and Georgia, Sports Illustrated reported.

This is a developing story.

Memphis has secured a commitment from 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa. Penny Hardaway now has the No. 2 class in the country, according to @247Sports. The Tigers will be the only team next season with two projected top-10 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to @DraftExpress. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 17, 2019