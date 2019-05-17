Memphis gets commitment from five-star recruit Precious Achiuwa

Posted 11:30 am, May 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:40AM, May 17, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The University of Memphis has secured another top recruit in five-star forward Precious Achiuwa.

According to reports from CBS Sports, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound small forward from Montverde Academy in Florida committed to the Tigers on Friday, effectively pushing Penny Hardaway’s team to the best recruiting class in the country.

Achiuwa chose the Tigers over the likes of Kansas, North Carolina, UConn and Georgia, Sports Illustrated reported.

This is a developing story.

 

