Live at 9: FAFSA 101, Beale Street Flippers, TK Kirkland & Stephen Michael

FAFSA 101

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, can be a complicated process for college- bound students and their parents. Joyce Charbonnet, the local owner of Class 101, stopped by with the three things you need to know to position your children for success when it comes to getting money for college.

Live with the Beale Street Flippers

No matter where they go the famous Beale Street Flippers thrill audiences of all ages. While our own Memphis Grizzlies aren't in the NBA finals, the Bluff City will still be represented on the court next week.

Comedian TK Kirkland

Comedian TK Kirkland wears a number of different hats every day and this weekend will be no exception. That's because he's headlining at Chuckles Comedy House.

Music with Stephen Michael

With deep roots in the south and his church, Stephen Michael knows all too well what a melting pot music can be. Now with his new single "Redbull and Faith," Michael and his "Miss-a-hippie" sound are on full display.