Latest shooting at Cordova apartments has some neighbors fed up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was questioned Friday in connection with a shooting the night before at a Cordova apartment complex that has seen its fair share of violence over the years.

People who call Trinity Lakes Apartments home say this latest crime has them fed up.

"I mean, it's not safe," neighbor Nicole Perkins said. "You do move to a certain area to have more security, and I feel like they need more security here."

Police say a man was found laying on the grass across from one of the apartment buildings, shot in the leg with a rifle next to him. About 20 feet away, investigators found a handgun, a magazine with several rounds inside and a bloody bag of weed.

The victim told officers someone shot him after a fight, but he wouldn't say who.

This is at least the fourth time police have investigated a violent crime here.

In 2014, a family was held hostage inside one of the apartments by a man looking for drugs. The following year, a man robbed a woman after pretending to be hit by her car. In 2016, a pizza delivery driver was robbed here and in 2017 a man was shot to death in his apartment.

Police say the man in this latest shooting is expected to survive. As of now, no charges have been filed.

"It's just too much crime in this particular unit, in this complex, too much crime," Kesha Johnson said. "We got security, but as you can see, that don`t help."

Johnson said she's so sick of the violence, she and her two kids are in the process of moving out.

"Because they`re not used to seeing or hearing nothing like this, and I want to keep it that way," she said.

