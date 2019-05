Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The storms that the Mid-South saw Tuesday night caused problems for some people, especially in Arlington.

Roofing companies say their phones have been ringing off the hook Thursday, all for hail damage.

Brian Elder from Brian Elder Roofing says he received more than a dozen calls before nine in the morning.

If you think you may have hail damage, Elder says the first thing you should do is call a roofing company and get an inspection. He says although you may not see issues right away, over time, holes can grow deeper causing leaks in your home.