× Arrest made in Cordova man’s shooting death

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — County authorities arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with the shooting death of a man in Cordova.

Bryant Ward was arrested Friday in Olive Branch and is being held in a Desoto County jail awaiting extradition back to Shelby County. His charges in DeSoto are listed as fugitive from justice.

Bryan Hervey, 61, was found shot Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Linnean Cove near Sanga Road.