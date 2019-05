× Argument among co-workers leads to shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker Friday in a busy area of downtown.

Police made the scene at November 6 Street and Floyd Alley around noon. They said two co-workers got into an argument, and one shot the other. The person who was shot is still in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.