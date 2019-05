× White gets sixth year of eligibility from NCAA

MEMPHIS — The NCAA delivering some good news to Tiger quarterback Brady White.

White has been awarded a sixth year of eligibility meaning he still has two more seasons at the U of M.

White transferred to the Tigers from Arizona State after playing in just three games over three seasons with the Sun Devils because of injuries and a redshirt year. White threw for almost 33-hundred yards and 26 touchdowns for the U of M a year ago.