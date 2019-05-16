× Two injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being located at two different shooting scenes in north Memphis Thursday, Memphis Police said.

One victim was found near a grocery in the 800 block of Breedlove, and was listed as critical at Regional One Hospital.

A second victim was located in the 800 block of Crockett as is listed as non-critical.

No suspect information was available.

A neighbor who heard the shots said she saw a guy wearing a mask in a maroon Altima speed off after the shooting. She said she hears gunshots in the neighborhood often.

The crime scene sits across the street for Gordon Elementary School, where children were dismissing for the day.