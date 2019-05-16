Three cars stolen from downtown valet lot

Posted 11:33 am, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, May 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three cars were stolen from a downtown valet lot Tuesday after someone got into the key box, and police are still looking for suspects.

Some time between 6:30 and 9 p.m. May 14, the three cars were taken from The Gray Canary at 301 S. Front Street after the suspects gained access to the valet key box and took the keys to each vehicle.

The vehicles stolen were a dark gray 2010 Nissan Murano, a black Toyota Scion and a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee rental car.

All three vehicles have since been recovered, but police still have not found the person or people responsible.

Memphis Police released surveillance video on Facebook of two unknown suspects getting out of the Jeep Grand Cherokee rental car at 791 S. BB King, leaving  the car there and fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

