Police respond to Westhaven Elementary after student allegedly assaults teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to a local elementary school on Thursday after a student reportedly attacked a teacher.

WREG’s Peter Fleischer reported that multiple law enforcement officers were on the scene at Westhaven Elementary School after a 10-year-old allegedly assaulted a teacher.

At least seven police cruisers were on the scene. Our crews also saw a female in the back of squad car being driven away from the school, but we have not confirmed if that was the student involved.

The Westhaven staff declined to comment and WREG is still awaiting more info from the Memphis Police Department.