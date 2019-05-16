× Police: Man charged after sending explicit image to 14-year-old relative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he sent an inappropriate photo to a young relative.

According to police, the victim’s parents contacted authorities on Wednesday after the 14-year-old made them aware of a text message that was allegedly sent by Calvin Brown. The message reportedly contained an image of Brown’s private parts and included a message that said he had something to tell her and for her not to tell anyone.

Police didn’t reveal whether the conversation continued after that point.

When questioned by authorities, Brown, 33, admitted to sending the image to the minor, but blamed her for trying to entice him.

He was charged with solicitation sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.