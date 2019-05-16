× Police looking for two in attempted carjacking at Midtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis detectives are looking for two men wanted in several crimes, including an attempted carjacking in Midtown.

Police say the suspects tried to carjack a man behind the Blue Monkey on Madison on May 3.

He told police his vehicle was bumped from behind before two men in the other vehicle pointed a gun at him and said they were taking his car. The victim told the suspects they couldn’t take his car, and then he walked into the bar and called 911.

When police got there, the man’s gold Infiniti was still on the lot.

The victim was able to give police a description of the suspect as well as the car they were driving, a black Nissan Murano.

Investigators say that car was used in several other robberies. It has since been recovered.

Police say they have one person of interest but need help identifying the other suspect.

This isn’t the first crime reported at the Blue Monkey. Five months ago, employees were robbed at gunpoint during the day. However, they say they aren’t concerned about their safety.

Locals say there are cameras all up and down Midtown, so it’s a bad place to commit a crime.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.