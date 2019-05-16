× Penny Hardaway named the spokesperson for Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis International Airport has a new spokesperson and it’s a name you’re sure to recognize.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the airport announced that University of Memphis men’s basketball coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway will be the new face of Memphis International. He will be featured in public service announcements and marketing for the airport as it continues to modernize it concourse.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be the next spokesperson for Memphis International Airport, said Hardaway. “This airport is part of the lifeblood of this city, as it grows, so do we. This is going to be a busy and exciting year for the airport and for Memphis and I can’t wait to get started.”

MSCAA President and CEO Scott Brockman said Hardaway was the perfect choice for the job.

“Penny Hardaway is a household name in our community, and an ideal ambassador for the airport,” said Scott Brockman, MSCAA President and CEO. “We’re thrilled to have him on board as our spokesperson, and we know that his ability to connect with our passengers will help us greatly in delivering MEM’s message.”

His contract with the airport will run through June 30, 2020.