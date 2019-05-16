Fred’s closing more stores, including 10 in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based retailer Fred’s announced it is closing 104 more stores by June, including 10 in the Mid-South.
Fred’s said the locations are underperforming. Just one month ago, the company announced 159 locations would close by the end of May.
Liquidation sales will begin i8mmediately.
“These additional store closures are a difficult, but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred’s,” said Joseph Anto, Fred’s chief executive officer.
Local locations to be closed include:
- 6064 Stage Road, Bartlett
- 4589 Quince Road, Memphis
- 7143 Winchester Road, Memphis
- 6500 Quince Road, Memphis
- 2695 State Highway 77 South, Marion, Arkansas
- 6 E. Commerce St., Hernando, Mississippi
- 2040 E. Shiloh Road, Corinth, Mississippi
- 401 E. Lee St., Sardis, Mississippi
- 102 Norfleet Drive, Senatobia, Mississippi
- 8912 Northwest Drive, Southaven, Mississippi