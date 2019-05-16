× Fred’s closing more stores, including 10 in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based retailer Fred’s announced it is closing 104 more stores by June, including 10 in the Mid-South.

Fred’s said the locations are underperforming. Just one month ago, the company announced 159 locations would close by the end of May.

Liquidation sales will begin i8mmediately.

“These additional store closures are a difficult, but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred’s,” said Joseph Anto, Fred’s chief executive officer.

Local locations to be closed include:

6064 Stage Road, Bartlett

4589 Quince Road, Memphis

7143 Winchester Road, Memphis

6500 Quince Road, Memphis

2695 State Highway 77 South, Marion, Arkansas

6 E. Commerce St., Hernando, Mississippi

2040 E. Shiloh Road, Corinth, Mississippi

401 E. Lee St., Sardis, Mississippi

102 Norfleet Drive, Senatobia, Mississippi

8912 Northwest Drive, Southaven, Mississippi

Complete list here.