MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chickasaw Middle School will be dismissing early on Thursday due to maintenance.

Shelby County Schools released a statement around 11 a.m. saying the school would be dismissing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to HVAC maintenance.

School staff will stay at the school until all students are picked up by their parents or on their way home by bus.