Bright Spot: The Backpack Ministry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For first grade teacher Amy Tickle her vision for students is very clear.

"These kids have got to have the basics. Without that, everything else is a challenge."

The basics include food, water and a roof over their heads. But even the basics are sometimes hard to come by.

"If you see someone without food and you have it then give it to them. And it`s not for me to question why they don`t have it. If I have enough to share then that`s what I`ve been called to do."

Every week, Tickle makes hand deliveries. Her and fellow church members at Millington First United Methodist Church pack over 100 plastic bags to place into a backpack and serve at the end of the week.

"Like a cup of soup or the macaroni and cheese."

The items are given to students at EA Harold Elementary School and Millington Elementary School.

It's called The Backpack Ministry. The packed items are ones that don`t necessarily need adult preparation and ones that act as a supplement on weekends during the school year.

Tickle has been a teacher for several years. She realized rather quickly the alarming reality of kids without food, so she decided to start the program that was already active in her church.

"For me it`s a little bit different even than the other members of the team because there is a face for every bag."

So when she prepares each bag, she prepares it with love.