35 people indicted on drug charges in wiretapping sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wiretapping investigation landed dozens of gang members behind bars. WREG uncovered the stack of indictments that name 35 people in all.

Sources tell us it was a massive investigation led by the Memphis Police Multi-Agency Gang unit. And since 2018, they've been building this case.

They say it involves cocaine, pills and marijuana.

Sources also said these people are tied to the Memphis Mob, one of the oldest gangs in the Bluff City.

Three of the suspects are brothers, including Brenard, Steve and Ronnie Woods. We are told they're high up in the gang.

Ronnie and Brenard Woods are accused of money laundering. Ronnie was arrested in DeSoto County and brought to Memphis Thursday.

All three are being held on a $2 million bond.

Also in the indictments is Michael McKinnie. He's facing several drug charges and money laundering.

He was just arrested after police said he killed his wife in front of his two children in late April at the Crescent Bluff Apartments downtown. His bond is $1 million.

WREG will continue to dig into this case.