Yo Gotti tour bus shot up during Nashville stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Metropolitan Nashville police said Memphis-based rapper Yo Gotti’s tour bus was shot up late Tuesday night during a concert stop in Nashville.

Officers responded at 11:10 p.m to shots fired on Hayes Street and Louise Avenue , where the unoccupied tour bus for rap artist Yo Gotti had been struck by gunfire, police said in a statement.

Officers checked the bus and found no gunshot victims on board. Police said the shooting was apparently targeted vandalism, but the motive is unknown. The case is under investigation.

Yo Gotti is on a five-city tour that played a free show at The Mercy Lounge on Nashville on Tuesday and will end in Houston on Thursday.