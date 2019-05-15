Worried sister takes to social media to stop string of violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some scars will stick around long after the skin heals, and one Memphis woman wants to make sure her young relatives don't have to witness or become victim to any more violence.

Cassandra Clariett went viral by taking her concerns to social media with hopes that her transparency changes a dark course. She went to Facebook to hold her own brother accountable after he went to jail on accusations of beating a woman on Mother's Day.

Clariett said now that her brother, Daryl Harris, is out of jail, she's afraid of what will happen next.

"At this point, someone is going to get killed," Clariett said. "Whether it is the woman getting tired, she's going to snap and kill him. Or he's going to knock somebody out, and they are not going to wake up."

Clariett tried to tell it straight with hopes to save a life, whether it's her brother's life that is spared or one of his alleged victims.

"I am praying and hoping that our justice system will stop allowing the victims to sign bonds to get him out," she said.

Harris is out of jail now. He was arrested and accused of beating a woman on Mother's Day. That's his fifth domestic assault arrest since 2005, according to TBI.

"There was something different about this incident because I've been hearing about these stories for years and years," Clariett said.

Whether it was the insult of a woman being brutally attacked on a day known for uplifting women, or Clariett just being fed up, she finally broke her silence.

"It just pushed me to speak out against my brother this particular time," she said.

She said she wanted to stand up for the victims she thinks are too brainwashed to stand their own ground.

"I'm very tired for them," Clariett said.

In a long post, the sister described a cycle of abuse.

"The violence is now escalating ... from just physical attacks to just evilness," Clariett said.

She didn't hold back and painted a gruesome picture of what that abuse allegedly looks like.

"Beating women in front of their children, even becoming physical with their children," she said.

That's not even the extent of the damage, according to Harris' sister.

"Burning with lighters," she said. "The verbal abuse is unimaginable."

She said the women may never fully heal from some things that happened.

"The scars around their necks, on their faces and black eyes, it's just the scars, they are there for life," Clariett said.

Her solution is to stop letting him free to continue the cycle.

"Ultimately, I am hoping my brother will get help," Clariett said.

She wants rehabilitation for her brother. She doesn't want anyone to suffer if the violence can be stopped.