Workers rescued after lift begins swinging violently high atop Oklahoma City tower

Posted 9:18 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25AM, May 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. —  A scary moment in Downtown Oklahoma City was caught on camera Wednesday.

According to our sister station KFOR, two people, who appeared to be window washers, were at the very top of the 850-foot tall Devon Tower just before 8 a.m. when their lift came loose and began swinging wildly. The lift ended up hitting the side of the building, breaking glass.

Thankfully, the two people inside were rescued roughly 45 minutes later.

KFOR reported that Devon Tower is the tallest building in the area.

 

