SCS to hold kindergarten registration event Thursday, Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the end of the school year winds down, it’s not too early to start thinking about the next year.

Shelby County Schools is holding a kindergarten registration help session on Thursday at Hickory Ridge Middle School from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you plan to attend there are several items that you’ll need to bring, including the child’s birth certificate, social security number and immunization records. You will also need two proof of residence. This can include the parent’s I.D., a current MLGW bill, a lease or rental agreement, public assistance information, real estate tax information, or your mortgage/deed.

There will also be another registration session on May 18 at the Board of Education from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.