Police: Woman arrested after attacking 78-year-old grandmother with broom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police found her grandmother inside their home bleeding and crying after being attacked.

According to police, a hired health care worker stopped by the victim’s Raleigh home to find the 78-year-old sitting in the dark, crying and bleeding from the head. The woman, who is confined to a wheelchair, later told responding officers that she went to Pamela Jones’ bedroom and woke her up because she needed assistance.

The action reportedly angered Jones so much that an argument ensued, during which she reportedly grabbed a broom and hit the other woman over the head. The impact was so hard that it broke the broom in half, police said.

The bloody weapon was found in Jones’ room.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult.