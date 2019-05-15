Police: Tennessee toddler found gun, fatally shot self

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say a 3-year-old boy found a gun at his Jackson home and fatally shot himself in the face.

The Jackson Sun reports the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Linda Arrington, and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Antonio Dancer, were arrested and charged Tuesday with offenses including negligent homicide. A Jackson police release says officers responding to the Saturday shooting found Chrisaiah Arrington suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and later died.

Police say investigators determined that Arrington and her boyfriend were under the influence of drugs when the unsupervised Chrisaiah found the unsecured weapon. Arrington told police this wasn’t the first time her son had found a gun in the home. She said about a month ago the boy found a gun underneath her pillow and she had to take it from him, the Tennessean reported.

Arrington and Dancer are being held at the Madison County Jail. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.