Pedestrian hit, killed at Houston Levee, Highway 64 overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pedestrian accident at Houston Levee Road and Highway 64 was fatal.

A woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police said she was not in the crosswalk and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

She was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Business owners nearby say the road is dangerous.

"The biggest thing, the speed limit out there is 55 miles an hour. I mean, the intersection is lit pretty well, but some people just strictly don't pay attention," a business owner said.

Josh Gordin, owner of Cesars Liquor, says a few places are open late at night, but there isn't much light to spot anyone unless you're close by.

"If the light is green we see them fly straight through that intersection and not even bat an eye."

He says pedestrian involved accidents are unusual here. He hopes this is an eye-opener for not only pedestrians, but drivers.

It's not clear if that driver will face charges.