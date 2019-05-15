One person dead, another charged after stabbing on Summer Avenue

Posted 6:34 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, May 15, 2019

Antonio Joiner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was charged following a deadly stabbing in the Highland Heights area Tuesday night.

According to police, Lakeith Johnson was located in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue with a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

A short time later, officers detained Antonio Joiner at Tillman and Broad with a silver blade in his possession. He was taken into custody and later told police he stabbed Johnson after a punch was thrown.

Witnesses said Joiner was the one who approached the victim and started a fight unprovoked.

Joiner was charged with second-degree murder.

Google Map for coordinates 35.149790 by -89.961022.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.