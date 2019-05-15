× One person dead, another charged after stabbing on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was charged following a deadly stabbing in the Highland Heights area Tuesday night.

According to police, Lakeith Johnson was located in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue with a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

A short time later, officers detained Antonio Joiner at Tillman and Broad with a silver blade in his possession. He was taken into custody and later told police he stabbed Johnson after a punch was thrown.

Witnesses said Joiner was the one who approached the victim and started a fight unprovoked.

Joiner was charged with second-degree murder.