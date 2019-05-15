Live at 9: The new voter registration law, Chef Franco & The Exit 56 Blues Festival

The new voter registration law

A new Tennessee law creates criminal and civil penalties against voter registration groups who don’t comply with certain requirements or submit too many incomplete applications. At least two lawsuits have already been filed against the new mandate.

Brad Watkins and Marian Ott joined us to talk about that on Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Franco

For most southerners fried food is a staple in our kitchens, but those tasty delicacies are not limited to just your typical fried chicken or okra. In fact, Italian cuisine is filled with a number of fried dishes. Chef Franco from Franco's Italy joined us to show us how to make one of them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pesce fritto in pastella

Ingredients:

1 pound Cod cut into 2” pieces

2 eggs

1 cup flour

1 bottle beer

1 sprig rosemary

Oil for frying

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Lighly salt and pepper the fish.

Put the rosemary oil frying.

Combine eggs and flour, adding beer as needed to make a

batter.

batter. Fry until golden

Franco’s Lemon Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

½ cup Duke’s Mayonnaise (or your

favorite mayo)

favorite mayo) Juice from 1/3 lemon plus the zest

1 clove garlic finely minced

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Thoroughly combine all ingredients and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Dip fish. Eat. Repeat.

Watercooler Wednesday

Rumors of a curse led to some basketball fans to go to extremes heading into the NBA finals, and the great debate over pineapple on pizza goes even farther.

Danni Burns, Steve Conley and Todd Demers joined us for Watercooler Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Lorina McMinn

The Exit 56 Blues Festival is a weekend filled with good food and great music. One of the performers is none other than Lorina McMinn who joined us live in studio with a preview of what's to come.