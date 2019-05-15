Gun found at Bartlett High School, student taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unloaded gun was found in the possession of a Bartlett High School student Wednesday, and the student was taken into custody, according to a statement from the school district.

Another student told school staff that the student had a gun in his or her possession, and a school officer searched the student and found the unloaded gun, Jason Sykes, director of communications for Bartlett City Schools, said.

The student in possession of the gun was taken into custody without incident, Sykes said.

"I want to commend the student who reported this situation," Sykes said. "This is a prime example of why we encourage students to come forward when they hear about the possibility of any inappropriate behavior, especially acts that impact school safety. I also want to commend our school resource officer and our staff for the quick manner in which they dealt with this situation."

Clearly, it doesn't always happen this way at schools around the country. And while everyone from graduates and former teachers were shocked, they were relieved to hear the school is secure and safe.

"We never did have to deal with anything like that. It was a good school, a good place to work. And it's a good community to live in," Glenn Stewart said.

Sykes said the student who had the gun will face expulsion and criminal prosecution.