Authorities identify man shot to death in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in Cordova.

According to authorities, they found a man shot in the 1200 block of Linnean Cove near Sanga Road.

Investigators later identified the victim as Bryan Hervey, 61, of Cordova. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274).

Neighbors told WREG the gunfire woke them in the middle of the night.

"It woke me up. I mean I was sound asleep and I woke up instantly when I heard it and recognized what it was," said one neighbor.

"It was around 2:15 a.m., I woke up and heard what sounded like about eight to 10 gunshots. Cut my alarm off, came outside and trying to see where is coming from. I look to my left of the west at Linnean and I could see the fire coming from the muzzle of the gun. So I yelled at them, 'hey, what are you doing?' At that time I yelled at my wife to call police. And that’s when I heard one of them, a male voice, say 'come on, let's go."

"What was going through my mind was to get them to stop . I mean I’m armed I carry, but I never drew mine from the holster, but I thought I could get them to stop if I yelled real loud and that stopped them."

Neighbors who saw the suspects flee the scene said they didn't recognize the vehicle, leading them to believe they do not live in the area.

Police said they are now looking at the homeowners' surveillance video with the hope that one of them caught the accused killers on camera.